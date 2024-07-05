Why It's A Total Mistake To Make Soba Noodles From Scratch

Many foods taste better when you make them from scratch. They're more fresh, more flavorful, often more healthy. Certainly the act of cooking is more laborious than opening a can or tearing into a package, but the result is worth the time and effort — most of the time. Namiko Hirasawa Chen (otherwise known at Nami), the creator behind the Japanese recipe blog Just One Cookbook, has at least one dish that she says shouldn't get the scratch treatment. Nami maintains that soba noodles are best left to the professionals.

Soba are Japanese noodles made from buckwheat flour. Buckwheat, which is not actually a wheat but a type of seed usually referred to as "pseudo-grain," gives the noodles a light brown color and nutty flavor. Traditionally, the ingredients for soba only include buckwheat flour and water — but that recipe is deceptively simple.

"Making soba is a specialty in Japan," Nami told Daily Meal, "and artisans train extensively to master the craft." In addition to the years of experience soba artisans receive, many also rely on special equipment. So if you only have an afternoon to devote to noodle-making, and not a career, then soba is best left alone or purchased from the professionals. Because buckwheat will be your culinary stumbling block.