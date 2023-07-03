The 20 Best Things To Buy In An Asian Grocery Store

These days Asian markets can be found all around any major city, packed with ingredients to whip up your favorite dishes. Whether you're heading for your local Asian grocery store or making a special trip to one to stock up next time you're in the city, what should you buy while you're there?

In these stores, you'll find a whole range of everyday and specialist ingredients — everything you need to cook the perfect Asian meal, from Chinese and Japanese specialties to Thai and Taiwanese dishes. With so much on the shelves, shopping in an Asian grocery store for the first time can be a little confusing.

We'd always recommend making a list before you head to the store. This doesn't have to be exhaustive, but it's a good idea to arrive with at least an idea of the things you'd like to purchase. If you can't find what you need on the shelves, don't be afraid to ask.

So what should you buy, and what should you avoid when shopping in an Asian grocery store? From noodles and rice to sauces, herbs, spices, and meat, we'll take you through 20 things you should buy. Along the way, we'll suggest some standout brands and give you some inspiration for using the ingredients you've purchased.