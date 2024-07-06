Fun Fact: The First Taco Bell Had Live Music

From the beginning, Taco Bell was a hit. The chain was started in 1962 by a man named Glen Bell (hence the name), who at the time had already owned a few fast-food style restaurants serving tacos and burgers but hadn't quite hit on the right concept until he made his way to Downey, where the company website says, "Glen saw its prosperity and growth as an opportunity to bring his latest vision to life — a Mexican-inspired center with shops, live music and fire pits, anchored by a taco stand called Taco Bell."

The first Taco Bell location was just 400 square feet with no indoor seats. Customers would drive in and park, then walk up to the window to order. People would then sit outside to eat while the bands played music, and the idea was to evoke a feeling of actually being in Mexico. "There was a whole theatre around presenting the brand in this irreverent way," VP for Taco Bell's development and design, Deborah Brand, said to Restaurant Spaces.

Only two years later, Taco Bell's first franchise opened in Torrance, California, and by 1967 there were already 100 locations. Today, there are more than 8,000 locations around the world, which brought in $2.64 billion in 2023, according to Statista.