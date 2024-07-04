Easily Mimic Kewpie Mayo With Just 3 Ingredients

Not all mayo is created equal, and it's safe to say that few condiments are as polarizing as this one. Many families have the brands they'll buy and the brands they avoid, and when it comes time to talk about favorites, we have to mention Kewpie. Kewpie was introduced in 1925, and it was a new twist on mayo: Founder Toichiro Nakashima took mayo, improved it with the addition of extra egg yolks, and created a product with legions of fans. In 1982, Kewpie opened its first production facility in the U.S. and today, it's widely available across the country.

His version is a more decadent, creamier mayo than what Americans had been familiar with, so it's no wonder it's remained such a favorite. Today, one 500-gram bottle of Kewpie contains four egg yolks, which creates an unmistakable umami flavor. The texture is unparalleled, too: That distinctive bottle keeps air out and the mayo fresh, while the all-natural ingredients (and the egg yolk in particular) create a delicious, creamy, never-clumpy mayo. That's great for those who can find it, but what if you want to recreate all the incredible goodness of Kewpie but only have another mayo brand at home? There is an easy way to upgrade another type of mayo with rice wine vinegar and sugar.