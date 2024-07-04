Why BBQ Ribs Taste Better At A Restaurant Than At Home

BBQ ribs are one of those foods that just taste better when someone else makes them. A good BBQ takes a huge amount of knowledge and experience to nail — and although you can make barbecued ribs in the comfort of your own home, they often taste so much better when you get them in a restaurant. Since they're a cut of meat that can so easily become tough, dry, and chewy, placing your trust in the seasoned hands of a professional can allow you to avoid an unpleasant dining experience, and let you savor the combo of perfectly-cooked meat, balanced seasoning rubs, and a well-made sweet-savory glaze.

BBQ experts can be notorious for keeping their cards close to their chest and not revealing their secrets. Luckily, we managed to find a few that generously shared some key tips and advice on how to avoid those mistakes we all make at home. For this article, we spoke to Harry Miller, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo director and Jr. Cook-Off subcommittee member, and Joonas Jokiniemi, chef, BBQ expert and founder of BBQ blog Grill Smoke Love. Miller and Jokiniemi gave us an extraordinary amount of tips on how to smoke ribs properly, the best ways to ensure that your meat is as flavorful as can be, and those all-important secret ingredients.