The Knife Tip That Will Help You Effortlessly Remove The Membrane From Ribs

Usually, one of the first steps for making a great rack of ribs is to remove the silver skin. Not only does it not render, it prevents the meat from absorbing the flavors of a spicy-salty-smokey-sweet spice blend, so you're doing your ribs a disservice. And, after it's cooked, the silver skin is a tough texture and isn't the best thing to bite into when you're expecting tender, fall-off-the-bone ribs. Leaving the skin on can leave the ribs chewy instead of tender, and while you could cook the ribs with the silver skin on and pull it off later, you could pull some of the meat off the bone with it.

You don't have to remove the silver skin, though. Some chefs prefer to keep it on the ribs. According to food reporter Tim Carman at The Washington Post, leaving the silver skin on resulted in a rack of ribs that was more tender and moist than the rack of ribs without the silver skin, but both racks were evenly seasoned throughout. The hypothesis put forth by Carman is that perhaps keeping the silver skin intact prevented too much moisture from escaping during the low and slow cook.

So really, it's up to you, the home cook, if you leave the silver skin on your next rack of ribs or remove it. But make sure to remember this rounded knife tip if you do remove it.