The Florida Keys Rang In Their Bicentennial With A Possibly Record-Breaking Key Lime Pie

If you've ever juiced little key limes for a pie, you know they're small. They're about a ⅓ of the size of a standard lime. It takes about six limes to yield a cup of lime juice from Persian limes, but the same volume from key limes requires around 40 limes. Now imagine how many key limes would have to be juiced to make a key lime pie 13 feet in diameter.

The answer is several thousand key limes. Although the exact number of fruits is unknown, Monroe County Commissioner Michelle Lincoln shared with WIKX that the giant key lime pie was made with 16 gallons of key lime juice, 100 gallons of sweetened condensed milk, and approximately 125 pounds of graham crackers. The pie was made to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the establishment of Monroe County — which includes all of the Florida Keys and part of Everglades National Park — in 1823 by the Florida Territorial Legislature (Florida would become a state in 1845). Key lime pie dates back to the early 1800s in Key West, and in 2006, it was designated Florida's official pie. And this pie, completed during the bicentennial celebration on July 3, 2023, may be the largest key lime pie ever made — but it wasn't chefs David Sloan and Paul Menta's first record.