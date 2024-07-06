Why You Need An Egg Carton For Gourmet-Looking Cake Pops

Cake pops are a whimsical, visually appealing treat worth serving for special occasions or when you're in the mood for an elevated at-home dessert. If you're looking to venture into the realm of making your own, the process can seem quite intimidating. Next to procuring the necessary food ingredients and enough lollipop sticks, you'll need a convenient way for these miniature round cakes to dry in an upright position once dipped in melted candy. Luckily, all you need is an upside-down egg carton and a sharp tool to create the perfect solution.

If you're wondering how cake pops became an internet dessert sensation, graphic designer turned baker, Angie Dudley, invented and debuted these creative treats on her blog in 2008. Now close to 20 years later, you can regularly buy ready-made cake pops at major businesses like Starbucks, Target, and Walmart. While convenient, prepackaged cake pops don't stand a chance to the delicious texture and flavor of homemade confections.

Even though creating your own batch of these eye-popping desserts includes various steps, deciphering what you need to get the job done will help streamline the baking and frosting process. Having a ready-made container for your cake pops to dry is essential and can be done in a flash thanks to certain recyclable materials. To make your own deliciously beautiful cake pops at home, follow a foolproof recipe and prepare a convenient holding container or egg carton accordingly.