How To Store Cake Pops So They Last As Long As Possible

When you're hankering for a delicious sweet treat that isn't too large, extra decadent, or time-consuming to make, small and cheery individual cake pops are your best bet. Over the last few years, it's been quite amazing to see how cake pops became an internet dessert sensation. Perhaps it was because of their vibrant colors, bite-sized tastiness, or simply their creative value. Whatever the case may be, you can easily make your own professional-looking cake pops at home. However, once you've made a batch, you may be wondering how best to store them so they last as long as possible.

Fortunately, cake pops are quite easy to store once you know the correct methods and have chalked out a timeline for when you'll consume them. This allows you to decide whether it's best to store them at room temperature or in the fridge for shorter periods of time, or in the freezer for a longer period. If you want your cake pops to keep for up to three months, storing them in the freezer is your best bet.