The Best Ways To Elevate Your Store-Bought Veggie Platter

When it comes to parties and gatherings, picking up a pre-made veggie platter while shopping for other items is certainly the most convenient option. However, store-bought platters often leave much to be desired regarding presentation and veggie selection. To ensure your next shindig is an unbridled success where snacks are concerned, Daily Meal consulted with Priyanka Naik, TV personality, author, and self-taught vegan chef. Naik shares her immense culinary wisdom via her website, Chef Priyanka, which features lots of great vegan recipes and helpful tips.

As for store-bought vegetable platters, Naik recommends giving yours an aesthetic upgrade. The chef encourages party planners to select a new tray that's "either wide and round or long and rectangular" and to relocate all the vegetables onto it. Additionally, you should "transfer the dips to cute ramekins that will fit well on your platter," which increases convenience as well as visual appeal. Dips can also be upgraded by adding the perfect garnishes, such as bright green herbs and edible flowers, for some pops of color.