For The Best Veggie Platter, Freshness Matters The Most

Carrots, cucumbers, and zucchini should be firm to the touch while possessing a vibrant shade free from spots. Celery should also have a resistant surface, but the addition of bright, crisp leaves is also a great indication of its freshness. Tomatoes (we know they're not scientifically regarded as a vegetable but deserve a mention nonetheless) and lettuce should have a bounce when the skin is pressed.

Next comes the smell test. While smell is not a huge indicator of a vegetable's freshness, some esters and sulfur compounds found within vegetables can be a tell-sign of how old they are. For instance, veggies that are part of the Asteraceae or Compositae family or the lettuce family develop a more pungent smell the older they get. For this, selecting lettuce with a faint aroma is crucial. In terms of other vegetables, avoid any that smell ecstatically sweet or sour.

If you're unable to make it to the store and ordering online is your only option, then ensure that you get the vegetables delivered the morning you intend to create the platter. While there are hacks to keep your vegetables fresher for longer, remember that vegetables start to degrade in quality the moment they are harvested.