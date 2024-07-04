Pesto Fried Eggs Are The Easiest Way To Upgrade Breakfast

Although fried eggs have a rich, buttery-tasting yolk, their overwhelming flavor profile is quite plain. However, their neutral flavor makes them a perfect canvas for painting with the flavors of added ingredients. While salt, pepper, and a dash of everything bagel seasoning is a classic way to zhuzh up fried eggs, frying eggs in pesto is a creative, easy, and accessible way to upgrade them with vibrant flavors.

Italian pesto alla Genovese is traditionally fashioned with basil, garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese. Frying your eggs in pesto imbues them with bright, fragrant flavors accented by delicate whispers of sweet nuttiness and an on-the-nose savory richness. The brittle, crunchy skirt of the egg will hold the lush, fibrous pesto like a crispy, edible nest while dotting the rest of the egg's surface with its aromatic touch. Although it has an upbeat taste, pesto still plays well with other classic egg fixings, ensuring that you don't have to compromise on or omit your favorite toppings. Plus, pesto's grass-green hue gives your fried eggs an eye-catching pop of color. Mediterranean-inspired green eggs and ham, anyone?

Adding to its taste and aesthetic appeal, both foodies new to the kitchen and Michelin-star chefs can hack pesto-fried eggs. Making them is as simple as spreading a layer of pesto across the surface of a skillet, gently warming it, and frying your eggs as usual. Top the finished product with a dollop of pesto for even more fresh flavor.