Pesto Fried Eggs Are The Easiest Way To Upgrade Breakfast
Although fried eggs have a rich, buttery-tasting yolk, their overwhelming flavor profile is quite plain. However, their neutral flavor makes them a perfect canvas for painting with the flavors of added ingredients. While salt, pepper, and a dash of everything bagel seasoning is a classic way to zhuzh up fried eggs, frying eggs in pesto is a creative, easy, and accessible way to upgrade them with vibrant flavors.
Italian pesto alla Genovese is traditionally fashioned with basil, garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese. Frying your eggs in pesto imbues them with bright, fragrant flavors accented by delicate whispers of sweet nuttiness and an on-the-nose savory richness. The brittle, crunchy skirt of the egg will hold the lush, fibrous pesto like a crispy, edible nest while dotting the rest of the egg's surface with its aromatic touch. Although it has an upbeat taste, pesto still plays well with other classic egg fixings, ensuring that you don't have to compromise on or omit your favorite toppings. Plus, pesto's grass-green hue gives your fried eggs an eye-catching pop of color. Mediterranean-inspired green eggs and ham, anyone?
Adding to its taste and aesthetic appeal, both foodies new to the kitchen and Michelin-star chefs can hack pesto-fried eggs. Making them is as simple as spreading a layer of pesto across the surface of a skillet, gently warming it, and frying your eggs as usual. Top the finished product with a dollop of pesto for even more fresh flavor.
Building breakfast around pesto-fried eggs
Pesto fried eggs are delicious enough to enjoy independently. However, there are plenty of ways to introduce them into larger spreads of breakfast provisions to make a robust, well-rounded meal. Use your pesto fried egg as a flavorful topping for fatty, lush avocado toast. Although it has a decadent texture, avocado is similar to eggs in its naturally mild flavor. Adding the pesto fried egg gives it depth and a kick of protein to boot. Dust the eggy toast with red pepper flakes to give it a punch of heat that complements the richness of the toast.
A breakfast sandwich stacked with savory sausage, pickled red onions, and fresh, peppery arugula is all but begging for a pesto fried egg to squeeze its way into the mix. At once hearty and refreshing, this tangy, protein-packed sandwich is teeming with lively flavors. Fashion a breakfast Buddha bowl with broth-cooked quinoa, sautéed spinach, roasted cherry tomatoes, and, of course, your pesto fried egg. To give it a proper Mediterranean finish, sprinkle it with zesty, creamy feta. These garden-fresh veggies make a sublime pairing with herb-tinted pesto.
Pesto variations to consider
Although classic Italian pesto is a tried and true method for jazzing up fried eggs, there are other forms of pesto to incorporate into your breakfast routine. Though you may be able to locate some funky pesto varietals at a farmer's market or specialty grocery store, you'll have better luck making your own. Just follow a basic pesto recipe and introduce your favorite additional ingredients. Sun-dried tomatoes have a concentrated, intense flavor that adds a sweet and tangy depth to the pesto, balancing the freshness of the basil and the nuttiness of the pine nuts. For a lighter and juicier pesto-kissed breakfast, use cherry tomatoes instead.
For a departure from Italian and Mediterranean fare, Thai pesto is an adventurous way to jazz up fried eggs. Put together with romaine, cilantro, peanuts, ginger, Thai sweet chili sauce, lime, and toasted sesame oil, this semi-sweet, semi-spicy spread brings complexity and shades of detailed nuance to fried eggs. If you want to spice up those fried eggs, turn to tomatillo pesto. Prepared with tomatillos, cilantro, pepitas, garlic, jalapeño, lime, and cotija, this Mexican-inspired pesto blend makes for a great fried egg taco.
Regardless of which type you choose to fry your eggs in, pesto will leave them threaded with a mouth-wateringly delicious, umami-tinted herbaceousness that you won't soon forget. Although it's just one of many simple hacks that make fried eggs tastier, pesto is one of the best.