Avoid These Veggie Platter Plating Mistakes At All Costs

While most party spreads feature indulgent items like chips and cookies to balance things out and refresh the palette, veggie platters also often make an appearance. But, if you want to know how to build a great veggie platter, you can't just plant carrots and celery sticks willy-nilly on a plate.

Chef Priyanka Naik, self-taught Indian vegan award-winning chef, Food Network champion, TV host, author of "The Modern Tiffin," columnist of "Ecokitchen" for The Washington Post, pop-up restaurateur, and TEDx speaker, sat down with Daily Meal and provided some exclusive insights to help you create the perfect veggie platter. Firstly, she notes that you'll want to prep your veggies well in advance. She says, "Thoroughly wash and dry veggies at least three hours before to ensure you don't have excess moisture on your platter." And, of course, there are other veggie hacks to keep them fresh and clean before you plate them, such as not storing them in plastic and removing them from any packaging.

Once they're ready to plate, Naik says to be wary of issues like overcrowding and not having a plan for how you want to arrange things. That way, you get a well-organized board rather than a towering muddle of snacks.