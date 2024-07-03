Avoid These Veggie Platter Plating Mistakes At All Costs
While most party spreads feature indulgent items like chips and cookies to balance things out and refresh the palette, veggie platters also often make an appearance. But, if you want to know how to build a great veggie platter, you can't just plant carrots and celery sticks willy-nilly on a plate.
Chef Priyanka Naik, self-taught Indian vegan award-winning chef, Food Network champion, TV host, author of "The Modern Tiffin," columnist of "Ecokitchen" for The Washington Post, pop-up restaurateur, and TEDx speaker, sat down with Daily Meal and provided some exclusive insights to help you create the perfect veggie platter. Firstly, she notes that you'll want to prep your veggies well in advance. She says, "Thoroughly wash and dry veggies at least three hours before to ensure you don't have excess moisture on your platter." And, of course, there are other veggie hacks to keep them fresh and clean before you plate them, such as not storing them in plastic and removing them from any packaging.
Once they're ready to plate, Naik says to be wary of issues like overcrowding and not having a plan for how you want to arrange things. That way, you get a well-organized board rather than a towering muddle of snacks.
Layout is everything for building an aesthetic veggie platter
When organizing a veggie tray, Priyanka Naik explains that organization is key. "First, lay down your ramekins and make a "map" of where you want to place everything, so it becomes easy to set up once you have everything ready to go!" she says. If you're working with a round plate, placing your chosen dip in the center can be a good place to start. Then, arrange the vegetables around the outside, making them easily accessible. For those using a tray or rectangular serving platter, you could even place several different types of dip on the tray. An example might be to have a bowl of classic ranch, another of party-pleasing pimiento cheese dip, and another of spicy buffalo dip for those who love bringing on the heat. Mix and match different flavors to allow your guests to build their own combos.
With your dips placed, Naik warns against another common pitfall: "Don't pile veggies on top of one another! Make sure to give them their own sections," she says. You can use vegetables to fill in the gaps between your dips, but make sure they're not stacked too high. Leave clear areas that section off the vegetables to make it easier for guests to grab only the ones they want. With these tips and tricks, you're ready to put together the perfect veggie platter for your next party!