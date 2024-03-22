Is Costco Really Releasing A New Take-And-Bake Pizza?

Costco has no shortage of delicious offerings both on shelves and at the food court. But one item that was quite possibly the best of both worlds was the Kirkland Take-and-Bake pizza. This take and bake option gave customers the convenience of baking the iconic Costco food court pizza with over a pound of cheese at home, rather than having to eat at the food court to enjoy it.

In a potentially exciting development for fans of the Take-and-Bake pizza, a rumor has just emerged that a combo pizza version could hit shelves in the next four to six weeks. In a Reddit post on the r/Costco thread, a posted image of Costco's alleged plans for a new "Take & Bake" pizza shows projected annual sales, along with "goals" and "benefits" of releasing this new item.

However, many Reddit users are not convinced that this post is the real deal. Some of the details in the screenshot posted on Reddit appear more like proof that it may be the work of a troll rather than an image pulled from Costco official. At the time of publication, plans for the revival of the Take-and-Bake pizza are purely speculation, as Costco officials have not said anything to confirm the information displayed on the Reddit post.