Here's Why Laos Is Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Food Destination

Gordon Ramsay's last meal on earth would include an In-N-Out burger and sticky toffee pudding, but when it comes to his favorite food destination, Ramsay revealed to Korean YouTuber Cho Seung-yeon that Laos has his heart. He described the food as being "just off the charts," drawing from his personal experience after exploring of the country in 2019. The Michelin star restaurateur visited Laos for his National Geographic "Uncharted" series where he traveled up and down the Mekong River. His goal was to learn all about the food so he could make a meal for the monks in the region.

During the episode, Ramsay's guide, Joy, explained that Lao food is not too sweet and that they use lots of ingredients they get from the forest. Per X, formerly known as Twitter, the celebrity chef was pleasantly surprised when he sampled the local cuisine which included frogs, snails, and "toe biters." Toe biters, or giant water bugs, are considered a delicacy. Threaded onto traditional bamboo skewers and roasted over an open fire, upon tasting, Ramsay likened their meat to a cross between a sweet lobster and crab. Additionally, he found the snails, which they wrapped in lettuce leaves with spring onions, to be delicious and meaty. But these aren't the only dishes he found of note.