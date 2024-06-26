These Are The Top 2 Alcoholic Drinks For July 4, According To New Data
For most people, backyard barbecues with plenty of good eats and drinks are synonymous with the 4th of July. And while burgers and dogs reign supreme on the grill, it's also imperative that you offer your guests a good selection of alcoholic beverages. According to research conducted by Toast (which involved an analysis of data compiled in 2023), sales of hard seltzers and tequila are expected to jump on July 4 as compared to an average day of the year.
Based on last year's figures, sales of hard seltzer are predicted to increase by 118%, which means now is the perfect time to check out the ranking of Topo Chico hard seltzer flavors. As for tequila, the restaurant technology platform is eyeing a 105% surge when it comes to sales of the potent liquor. Rum, cider, and vodka are also projected to experience a boost on the holiday, but not quite to the level of the crowd-pleasing beverages occupying first and second place.
Hard seltzer and tequila offer something for everyone
While hard seltzer has faltered a bit in sales since hitting its peak in 2021, the beverage does appear to have staying power. It's pretty easy to see why when you consider hard seltzer typically has a lower alcohol content, less sugar, and fewer calories than other adult beverages — plus it comes in convenient cans perfect for chilling in your cooler. That makes it an enticing selection for parties and gatherings, especially those taking place during the summer months, when ice cold refreshment is key.
As for tequila, this liquor can be savored straight with a salt and lime chaser or featured in many fun and festive cocktails. If you're seeking convenient batch recipes to satisfy a veritable army of guests, tequila is a star ingredient of summer cup punch, which is perfect for just about any Independence Day shindig. For smaller get-togethers, you can't go wrong with a pitcher of Sauza classic margaritas. If Toast's predictions are correct, it looks like hard seltzer and tequila will be featured at Independence Day celebrations all over the nation — maybe even yours.