These Are The Top 2 Alcoholic Drinks For July 4, According To New Data

For most people, backyard barbecues with plenty of good eats and drinks are synonymous with the 4th of July. And while burgers and dogs reign supreme on the grill, it's also imperative that you offer your guests a good selection of alcoholic beverages. According to research conducted by Toast (which involved an analysis of data compiled in 2023), sales of hard seltzers and tequila are expected to jump on July 4 as compared to an average day of the year.

Based on last year's figures, sales of hard seltzer are predicted to increase by 118%, which means now is the perfect time to check out the ranking of Topo Chico hard seltzer flavors. As for tequila, the restaurant technology platform is eyeing a 105% surge when it comes to sales of the potent liquor. Rum, cider, and vodka are also projected to experience a boost on the holiday, but not quite to the level of the crowd-pleasing beverages occupying first and second place.