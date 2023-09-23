9 Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Flavors Ranked

The Topo Chico brand began in 1895 in Monterrey, the capital of the northeastern Mexican state of Nuevo León. The name is derived from a myth about the daughter of the last Aztec emperor, Moctezuma. According to the legend, she paused to quench her thirst at the spring on the Cerro del Topo Chico, a mountain located in Monterrey. The clear mineral spring fortified her, enabling her to continue her long journey.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer grew from the brand's original line of sparkling mineral waters. The seltzer seeks to refresh and reinvigorate with exotic flavors that capture the same crisp taste. We had the opportunity to sample several of these spiked seltzer flavors, including the Ranch Water and Margarita varieties. Each 12-ounce can has 100 calories and an alcohol content of 4.5 to 4.7% ABV, just enough to relax and whet your whistle.

While we find that most hard seltzers tend to lack flavor, we were pleasantly surprised by these Topo Chico Hard Seltzer varieties. We assessed each on aroma and taste and ranked them from least to most favorite. Read on to see how they fared.