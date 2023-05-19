Utz And Mike's Hot Honey Are Teaming Up For A Limited-Time Chip Flavor
When it comes to flavor combinations, few tastes pair better than sweet and salty with a touch of heat. That's why snack fans will likely be interested in the new collaboration between Utz and Mike's Hot Honey, as these beloved brands have joined forces to introduce a new chip flavor just in time for summertime snacking, as reported by Business Wire.
Synonymous with natural ingredients and offering a wide range of crave-worthy snacks, Utz brand chips are a convenient vehicle for Mike's Hot Honey, a unique product that pairs beautifully with both sweet and savory treats. According to Howard Friedman, CEO of Utz Brands, Inc., the pairing is perfectly suited to snackers who demand "bold new flavors." Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike's Hot Honey, seems to be equally jazzed about the collaboration, saying, "We couldn't think of a better brand to help us create our first potato chip." Utz Mike's Hot Honey Potato Chips are already appearing on store shelves across the country, but they won't be sticking around for good.
How to get your hands on these bold new chips
Utz Mike's Hot Honey Potato Chips can be found at a variety of retailers, from small mom-and-pop convenience stores to massive warehouse retail chains. The chips come in three separate sizes to accommodate appetites large and small. Single snackers can pick up a 2.625-ounce bag, while families can choose from 7.75-ounce and 13-ounce bags to make certain there's enough to go around. You can also order these chips online direct from Utz, as well as Amazon, which features a three-pack family size complete with a bonus bottle of Mike's Hot Honey.
Like all good things, this new chip flavor won't be around forever. While no official end date has been provided, Utz Mike's Hot Honey Potato Chips will only be available for a limited time. That means snackers with a taste for sweet heat should probably try to snag a bag soon before supplies run out. And when that time comes, at least you can take comfort in the brand's other flavors like Fried Dill Pickle, Red Hot, and California-style Barbecue.