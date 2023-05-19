Utz And Mike's Hot Honey Are Teaming Up For A Limited-Time Chip Flavor

When it comes to flavor combinations, few tastes pair better than sweet and salty with a touch of heat. That's why snack fans will likely be interested in the new collaboration between Utz and Mike's Hot Honey, as these beloved brands have joined forces to introduce a new chip flavor just in time for summertime snacking, as reported by Business Wire.

Synonymous with natural ingredients and offering a wide range of crave-worthy snacks, Utz brand chips are a convenient vehicle for Mike's Hot Honey, a unique product that pairs beautifully with both sweet and savory treats. According to Howard Friedman, CEO of Utz Brands, Inc., the pairing is perfectly suited to snackers who demand "bold new flavors." Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike's Hot Honey, seems to be equally jazzed about the collaboration, saying, "We couldn't think of a better brand to help us create our first potato chip." Utz Mike's Hot Honey Potato Chips are already appearing on store shelves across the country, but they won't be sticking around for good.