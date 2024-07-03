The Types Of Food You're Not Going To Find At A German Aldi

Aldi is a chain that's been beloved by Americans since 1976 when the first store was opened in Iowa. However, as much as it's become a staple supermarket for those in the U.S. looking for a bargain, the chain is actually German. And, although the U.S. supermarket boasts a spread of German products that might have you believing the counterpart across the ocean is the same, that's not the case.

Daily Meal's team visited a German Aldi and discovered that, in fact, there were a few American staples missing from the European store's shelves. For one thing, you won't find the spread of Mexican products such as taco seasoning, Goya beans, and cornmeal. What's more, the German counterpart doesn't host as many pre-packaged foods. Although you may still stumble across the odd ready-to-eat salad or sushi, you won't find the rows of ready-made pasta, pizzas, and other goodies we're accustomed to in the United States. You also won't come across the wide array of pumpkin spice food and drinks that so many of us look forward to when autumn rolls around.

Of course, even though German Aldi may be lacking in a few areas that Americans are accustomed to, they do have some products you won't find stateside. They've got a wide range of Italian aperitivos (think Aperol) and French wines to pair with your meal. Or, if you're dying for a quick meal on the go, there are some good deli salads and tasty regional pastries.