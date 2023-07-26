The Genius Hack That Makes Grilling Corn On The Cob Even Easier
The quintessential staple on every barbecue whose preparation and execution are perhaps overlooked is corn on the cob. With a drizzle of butter or oil, it's juicy and light, sweet but also savory. What is highly overrated is burned hands, and it seems unexplainable why corn on the cob becomes close to the sun's temperature once it's on the grill. Nevertheless, a solution to flipping and removing this precious golden vegetable without strong words was staring you right in the face. The answer lies in the husks.
One of the biggest mistakes you can make when buying corn on the cob is not purchasing it with the husk on. Using handles made of the husks to grill your corn is efficient and easy, much quicker, and less risky than slippery tongs or, at worst, a fork. It's also a great way to reduce waste and create a use for the often discarded husks. It gives the corn a super rustic aesthetic too. You might be apprehensive about placing husks near an open flame, but following safe grill etiquette will ensure they do not set alight.
A husky handle
To create a husky handle on your corn cob, carefully pull the husk all the way back so it remains intact at the bottom of the cob — which will gradually expose the corn. Upon peeling back the husks, you will uncover the silk as well, which you can then delicately remove and dispose of. While the husks may require strength to pull back, don't go overboard — be careful not to rip them from the base of the cob, as this could compromise the handle. With the vegetable now exposed, you can use a piece of kitchen string or twine — or even a piece of the husk itself — to tie the husks together.
You can leave the wispy ends poking out from the string or fold the ends up into a more handle-like shape for a neater finish. Either way, your corn is now ready for the grill, and you can easily move your corn around the grill without touching the extra hot cob. While this hack saves on washing up too, it is not entirely immune to heat. The husk handles may still be slightly hot, especially if they've been on the grill for a while. Be smart and use a tea towel or a couple of layers of paper towels to remove from the grill and serve.
The secrets to the best grilled corn
One of the greatest secrets to exquisite corn on the cob is choosing fresh corn: It will have a bright green husk tightly enclosing those vibrant yellow or white gems. It's important to understand that corn on the cob is best the day you buy it. If you need to store it, its flavor will be optimum for at most two days when stored in the refrigerator in the husk.
When it comes to what to dress the corn in, that's where the real fun begins. Butter and salt are simple and delicious, but you can easily elevate this combination with chipotle chilies and lime. If you're a big umami fan, then a Japanese-style corn on the cob might be right up your alley. This involves brushing a mixture of yuzu paste and Kewpie mayonnaise over freshly cooked corn. Kewpie is a Japanese mayonnaise that will gently melt over corn, filling it with rich, creamy savoriness. If you're looking for an easier way to grill your corn on the cob, consider trying this clever hack that'll undoubtedly leave you feeling pretty smug about yourself and your corn.