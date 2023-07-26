The Genius Hack That Makes Grilling Corn On The Cob Even Easier

The quintessential staple on every barbecue whose preparation and execution are perhaps overlooked is corn on the cob. With a drizzle of butter or oil, it's juicy and light, sweet but also savory. What is highly overrated is burned hands, and it seems unexplainable why corn on the cob becomes close to the sun's temperature once it's on the grill. Nevertheless, a solution to flipping and removing this precious golden vegetable without strong words was staring you right in the face. The answer lies in the husks.

One of the biggest mistakes you can make when buying corn on the cob is not purchasing it with the husk on. Using handles made of the husks to grill your corn is efficient and easy, much quicker, and less risky than slippery tongs or, at worst, a fork. It's also a great way to reduce waste and create a use for the often discarded husks. It gives the corn a super rustic aesthetic too. You might be apprehensive about placing husks near an open flame, but following safe grill etiquette will ensure they do not set alight.