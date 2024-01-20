11 Splendid Shrimp Recipes

Whether you buy fresh or frozen or obtain wild or farmed, shrimp are becoming an increasingly sought-after part of the diets of individuals worldwide. As noted by Grand View Research, these decapods garnered $68.4 billion in annual sales globally in 2022. The popularity of shrimp has grown over the years as consumers have adjusted their food preferences away from red meat to fish and shellfish. Indeed, according to data from the National Fisheries Institute (via SeafoodSource), Americans consumed an average of 5.9 pounds of shrimp annually in 2021, making it the most widely consumed type of seafood in the U.S.

All of this is good news for shrimp lovers like me. As a chef, I often serve shrimp to guests at my restaurant. Diners love them, and while they are quick and easy to prepare for even home cooks, there is a perception of elegance and panache associated with shrimp when offered on a restaurant menu. There is also a common belief that shrimp can be overly fishy tasting and rubbery, which suggests a lack of awareness of the best ways to purchase, store, and prepare them.

Luckily, our team of recipe developers here at Daily Meal has plenty of splendid shrimp recipes to share, which help take the guesswork out of cooking them. Whether grilled, fried, sautéed, or ceviche-style, these recipes can accommodate even the most discriminating palate. Read on to discover the versatility and simplicity of this craveable crustacean.