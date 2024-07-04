The Important Info To Know About Storing Jars Upside Down

The only thing better than catching up with the latest viral hacks is when those hacks actually work. Learning that someone discovered that a bread clip is great for kitchen cleaning or that it's easy to turn a Mason jar into a salt pourer is pretty neat, but it's also important to debunk the so-called hacks that might seem like a great idea, but have more to them than meets the eye.

That's especially true when you start talking about the kind of hacks that involve food safety. One particular story made the rounds back in 2020, and it was so easy that there's a good chance many people heard about it, started doing it, and continued. It's the idea that storing jars upside down will keep food fresher for longer, and who doesn't want that to be true?

The idea is that when jars are upside down, mold won't grow, and food won't spoil. It sounds like a tip that might just be legit, but it turns out that the science says there's a bit more to it. Should you do this? Probably not, because the science is iffy at best, and food safety is something you never want to mess around with.