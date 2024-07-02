Seriously, You Need To Try Drinking Corn Juice This Summer

Not so long ago, green juice was all the rage, turning all the goodness of green vegetables, like spinach and celery, into an easy-to-drink beverage. Orange juice has been a breakfast favorite for decades, and lime and lemon juices are staple ingredients in any kitchen or home bar. But corn juice? To many in the U.S., it might sound a little odd. Corn juice, however, has a long history in other parts of the world, and it might be precisely what you need to try this summer.

There are several ways that you might find corn juice prepared, including the straightforward method of boiling sweetcorn kernels with some sugar, then cooling and blending before chilling and serving. There's also corn milk, which comes from the cob instead of the kernels and is the unexpected addition your coffee needs — and is often used as an ingredient in soups and sauces as well as in drinks.

Corn juice isn't just a way to get maximum enjoyment out of the summer's crop of sweetcorn, either. There are several other kinds of corn juice that are a little more unique, and this requires taking a look at the traditions of Central and South America. It is also one idea that you might want to hold onto when October rolls around, and if you're wondering why, it's because there's a certain kind of corn juice that's often described as looking very much like blood.