A Splash Of Corn Milk Is The Unexpected Addition Your Coffee Needs

That viral corn kid was really on to something. Corn is a culinary chameleon. Its mild sweetness and versatile structural properties make it the perfect for corn on the cob, cornmeal grits, cornbread, corn flakes, popcorn, and... corn milk?

Whether you are an avid champion of coffee culture or a desperate-times-only coffee consumer, you probably know that the days of adding mere cow's milk to a cup of joe are long gone. With a wide variety of flavorings and styles, there are endless ways to elevate your coffee. Corn milk is one of those ways.

Although corn milk may sound like a concept similar to oat or almond milk, it is not always made exclusively from strained corn. There are many variations, but the basic recipe calls for a strained mixture of sweetened condensed milk and creamed corn. It is uniquely sweet and tasty and easy to make at home.