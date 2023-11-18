What Country Eats The Most Corn Worldwide?

Though tons of crops originally came from North America and have traditionally been part of Indigenous North American cuisine — tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, and squash, to name a few — maybe the one with the farthest reach, at least in contemporary America, is corn. The history of corn and the history of U.S. cuisine itself are entirely intertwined; all you have to do is look to popcorn, succotash, or simple corn on the cob to get an inkling of how integral corn is to American food.

The importance of corn reaches far beyond U.S. borders. As a crop, it's a significant staple in large swaths of Africa and Asia.. But which countries eat and produce the most corn? While the top producer and consumer of corn likely will not shock you at all (hint: it's the U.S.), the biggest country in the world also consumes nearly as much corn as the States and some of the other countries on the list might come as a bit of a surprise.

Let's get this out of the way first: Yes, the United States is first on the list of both corn producers (over 30% of the total corn produced in 2022 and 2023) and corn consumers in total bushels (just a shade under 12 million). But the why matters here, too, because Americans use corn for pretty much everything.