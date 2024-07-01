Salvage Freezer-Burnt Chicken With This Easy Cooking Method

There are few things more frustrating in life than taking chicken out of the freezer only to find that it's fallen victim to freezer burn. While you may be tempted to toss the offending food, it's often possible to restore the delicious flavor and toothsome texture to meat even after freezer burn has set in. Cooking methods that infuse it with added moisture are key in rescuing dinnertime.

A slow cooker or crockpot is the perfect device, in this case, as it allows the poultry to be submerged in liquid as it cooks. There are also lots of tasty slow-cooker chicken recipes to make at home, including soups and stews with lots of delicious additions. This is similar to poaching, which is a culinary method that involves cooking food in a liquid that's kept at a relatively low temperature. You can use a variety of liquids when poaching, including water, stock, white wine, butter, and milk. The goal is to replace the moisture lost to freezer burn, which ensures a tender and flavorful meat preparation.