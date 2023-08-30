The Easy Way To Tell Your Chicken Has Freezer Burn

Those pesky ice crystals that appear on the outside of frozen food mean one thing: freezer burn. But freezer burn is so much more than those crystals. Many foods, such as chicken, can have this problem if they are improperly frozen — or frozen for too long — even though they don't have a layer of the telltale frosty buildup. Knowing what to look for and what to do when you find it is important.

But what causes freezer burn in the first place? Simply put — air. When air repeatedly exposes the food you have stored in the freezer over a period of time, it can lose moisture and dry out. Fortunately, there is an easy way to tell if your chicken has suffered freezer burn, as well as ways to protect it from happening again. And, although it may come as a surprise, there are even methods for salvaging your poultry after the fact.