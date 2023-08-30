The Easy Way To Tell Your Chicken Has Freezer Burn
Those pesky ice crystals that appear on the outside of frozen food mean one thing: freezer burn. But freezer burn is so much more than those crystals. Many foods, such as chicken, can have this problem if they are improperly frozen — or frozen for too long — even though they don't have a layer of the telltale frosty buildup. Knowing what to look for and what to do when you find it is important.
But what causes freezer burn in the first place? Simply put — air. When air repeatedly exposes the food you have stored in the freezer over a period of time, it can lose moisture and dry out. Fortunately, there is an easy way to tell if your chicken has suffered freezer burn, as well as ways to protect it from happening again. And, although it may come as a surprise, there are even methods for salvaging your poultry after the fact.
Identifying and preventing freezer burn in chicken
When it comes to meat, changes in color and texture are common under less-than-ideal frozen conditions. As for chicken, freezer burn can cause discoloration that makes parts appear much lighter in color than they should, with the flesh turning white or gray. Additionally, the texture of the meat can develop a thickness or toughness that may seem unappetizing. Naturally, this can also affect the flavor.
To prevent freezer burn in the first place, be careful to protect your chicken from the air by ensuring it is tightly wrapped and sealed. When using freezer bags, press out any remaining air and eliminate any space it could fill. If you leave the chicken in its original packaging, you'll want to wrap it further to prevent air from getting in. And, of course, if you have access to a food-grade vacuum sealer, this is the time to use it! Lastly, put that chicken to use in a timely manner. While freezing maintains food safety for as long as it remains frozen solid, according to the USDA, the quality of raw poultry will degrade between nine months and a year after it goes in the freezer.
What to do with chicken that has freezer burn
So you've pulled a package of chicken breasts or drumsticks out to defrost and discovered those dreaded gray splotches all over your potential dinner — now what? Despite its appearance, there's no reason to toss it in the trash since it is still safe to eat. But you will want to make some adjustments to how you prepare it.
First, remove any skin or bits that appear to be particularly affected by the freezer burn. Second, choose a recipe or cooking method that will work well with the changes that have affected the chicken. In this case, you'll want to skip the simple baked chicken recipes in favor of something that will help revive the meat instead. A slow cooker chicken stew or soup could help save the texture through the increased moisture imparted. Or try out a chicken curry recipe with plenty of spices to help keep the taste. With so many different ways to prepare chicken, a delicious meal will still be possible despite a little freezer burn.