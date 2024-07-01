The Canned Tuna We Absolutely Love To Snag At Aldi

Aldi is a bargain hunter's dream, as the chain store offers grocery staples and more for unbeatable prices. Just consider Aldi's wide selection of canned food, which includes an exclusive store brand of tuna that helps shoppers maximize their grocery budgets. Featured in Daily Meal's top canned foods shoppers should look for at Aldi, the Northern Catch chunk light tuna is a must-buy selection.

According to the Aldi website, a five-ounce can of light tuna packed in water is just $0.99 (keep in mind that prices often vary from location to location). At under a dollar per can, you can easily stock up on this product to ensure you always have wholesome, tasty food in your pantry. Also, consider that canned tuna typically has a shelf life spanning between two to five years. That means you don't have to worry about spoilage when buying multiple cans of Northern Catch. The brand also features chunk light tuna canned in oil, which is a good alternative if you're seeking a more potent flavor.