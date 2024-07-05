Turn To Frozen Fruit For The Ultimate Pancake Topping

There are strong arguments for using fresh fruit over frozen fruit in some cases, but the latter has some excellent benefits that make them especially well-suited to the task of making a pancake topping (and may even be more nutritious in some instances). When frozen, the cell walls of your fruit can't contain the water within, which means when you tear open that bag, you get an extra juicy iteration that — with just a little processing — you can drizzle or spread on your short stack.

There are multiple methods to make frozen fruity magic for your pancakes. For starters, you can transform frozen fruit into a compote or a coulis — both of which require little more than some sugar (or another sweetener), and in some cases water and citrus juice. After a few minutes of simmering until reaching your desired consistency, you're good to go.

If you prefer a more viscous topping, you can also add a bit of cornstarch to thicken your concoction. If you'd rather have a looser topping that's free of fruit pieces and resembles more of a classic maple drizzle, you can also make simple syrup by cooking frozen fruit with water and straining out the pulp (which you can set aside to spin into a mixed berry coconut smoothie). These methods each take just minutes and deliver concentrated, juicy fruit toppings that complement the rich, buttery flavor and fluffy, tender texture of your pancakes.