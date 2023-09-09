Take Your Frozen Fruit To The Next Level With A Delicious Coulis

Fresh, in-season ingredients are usually key for making a standout meal — but now and then, something from your freezer can steal the show. Frozen fruit might usually be reserved for foods of convenience rather than aesthetics — like smoothies — but when wielded properly it can add both beauty and flavor to almost any sweet dish.

Ten minutes and a bag of frozen fruit are virtually all you need to make a decadent fruit coulis to drizzle over pancakes, yogurt, cheesecake, or anything else that could benefit from a fruity flourish. This works particularly well with berries, but you could certainly test it out with whatever frozen fruit you may have on hand.

To turn frozen fruit into a fancy topping, all you have to do is heat the fruit in a saucepan with some sugar, and then throw it into a blender or food processor. It's an easy way to make your Sunday breakfasts or special occasion desserts a little more impressive — not to mention, the sweet, tart flavor is just plain delicious.