For The Best Possible Ribs, Make Sure They Look Like This

Perhaps no food is more enjoyably messy than barbecued ribs. Whether grilled or smoked, ribs are one of the highlights of any backyard cookout — even if the history of ribs in America is more recent than you might think. Whichever of the different varieties like St. Louis ribs, spare ribs, or baby back ribs you're talking about, ribs produce a wonderful eating experience (even if you sometimes need to get sprayed with the garden hose afterwards). But people may make plenty of mistakes when cooking ribs – and those mistakes can start with which ribs you choose to buy.

Picking the right ribs comes down to two main factors. First, you want more flat ribs rather than very curved ones, especially if you're grilling, because flatter ribs will get more consistent exposure to heat. Second, you want to make sure you avoid buying rib racks that already have bones sticking out, because these will burn quickly, making your food taste worse and add unwanted carcinogens.