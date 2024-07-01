For The Best Possible Ribs, Make Sure They Look Like This
Perhaps no food is more enjoyably messy than barbecued ribs. Whether grilled or smoked, ribs are one of the highlights of any backyard cookout — even if the history of ribs in America is more recent than you might think. Whichever of the different varieties like St. Louis ribs, spare ribs, or baby back ribs you're talking about, ribs produce a wonderful eating experience (even if you sometimes need to get sprayed with the garden hose afterwards). But people may make plenty of mistakes when cooking ribs – and those mistakes can start with which ribs you choose to buy.
Picking the right ribs comes down to two main factors. First, you want more flat ribs rather than very curved ones, especially if you're grilling, because flatter ribs will get more consistent exposure to heat. Second, you want to make sure you avoid buying rib racks that already have bones sticking out, because these will burn quickly, making your food taste worse and add unwanted carcinogens.
Flatter ribs without bones sticking out are the best call
Flatter ribs have an advantage in that they tend to brown easier, since more of the rack is exposed to a consistent level of heat at one time. That browning is exactly what you want to create a good, even, caramelized crust while grilling your ribs. A good choice here is to look for St. Louis-style ribs rather than baby back ribs.
Some meat pullback from the bones while cooking ribs, meanwhile, is a natural part of the process. Meat shrinks when cooked, and ribs are no exception, leaving more bone exposed than when you started — although certain types of ribs will have more pullback than others. But while bones sticking out at the end of cooking isn't a big deal, you don't want to pick ribs that already have bones sticking out, because the ends of these will blacken and burn quickly. A little bit of char may be desirable, but too much winds up tasting like an ashtray.
Other tips for the prepping best ribs
The tips don't stop when your ribs are purchased, either — prep work is just as important. Cleaning the ribs before cooking is crucial; to this end, you want to make sure you run your finger along each bone to push out any trapped liquid which can impede the cooking process. Pulling the membrane off your ribs before cooking also allows the meat to absorb more flavor. Avoid adding too much sugar until near the end of the process, as sugar burns easily; this is exactly why you should avoid adding barbecue sauce to meat too early. And while it may sound strange, mayonnaise can act as an excellent binder for spice rubs on ribs or steaks — it doesn't affect the taste, but does make sure the spices adhere particularly well.
As long as you follow these simple tips, your ribs will turn out great. You just have to pay attention right from the start and buy the best ribs for grilling that you can — meaning flatter and no bones jutting out.