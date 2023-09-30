Your Steak's Spice Rub Works Way More Efficiently When Mayo Enters The Mix
When it seems like there can't be any more ways mayonnaise can perfect a recipe, another clever use for this creamy condiment enters the mix. Not only is mayo perfect for grilled cheese sandwiches and chocolate cake, but it's also ideal for ensuring your spice rub will stick to your steak — or other cuts of meat.
Spice rubs are one way to give your steak a range of delicious savory flavors, especially when you don't have time to wait on a marinade. Unfortunately, they also come with a couple of complications. Not only can the spices burn before the steak reaches the internal temperature you're going for, but they often stick to the grill or pan instead of the steak, lessening their impact. This is where mayo comes in to save the day: It acts as a binder to adhere those flavorful spices to the steak. Shocking as it might be, it's definitely worth trying out this simple trick the next time you plan to slap a steak onto the grill.
No, your steak won't taste like mayo
If you're hesitant because you're still trying to imagine what your steak will taste like when coated in mayo before cooking, there's no need. "It's a white canvas you can flavor with almost anything," Meathead Goldwyn, author and founder of AmazingRibs, told the Los Angeles Times. Goldwyn asserted that mayo won't change the taste of grilled food, but it will help keep your meat nice and juicy. "If nothing else, the mayo evaporates under the heat rather than the moisture in the meat." In short, the mayo dissolves; the meat juices won't escape.
In comparison, regular oil does a poor job of helping spices stick to meat because it can drip onto the grill or splatter from the pan as the steak cooks. Mayo is different: Its ability to adhere to food allows it to lock in moisture by forming a barrier, protecting the meat from drying out — and avoiding drips. Rather than overpowering your spice rub, mayo works to enhance its effects by helping everything stay where it belongs.
Mayo also helps with browning meat
In addition to enhancing spice rubs and keeping your steak nice and juicy, a coating of mayo can also help it brown up nicely. This happens because of the extra fat and protein content it imparts onto your meat. As a result, the spices will form a perfectly browned crust on the exterior of your steak without the risk of overcooking the center — even if it's a thinner cut. All you need to do is mix the spices directly into the mayo, then slather the seasoned condiment onto both sides of the steak.
This trick isn't limited to steak, however. It also works with other types and cuts of meat. Mayo can come in especially handy with ribs, whether beef or pork. Instead of sliding off and sticking to the grill, your spice rub will cling to the meat so well that your guests might wonder whether you cheated and picked them up from the local BBQ restaurant. Whatever you use it on, you won't regret giving a smear of mayo a shot.