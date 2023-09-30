Your Steak's Spice Rub Works Way More Efficiently When Mayo Enters The Mix

When it seems like there can't be any more ways mayonnaise can perfect a recipe, another clever use for this creamy condiment enters the mix. Not only is mayo perfect for grilled cheese sandwiches and chocolate cake, but it's also ideal for ensuring your spice rub will stick to your steak — or other cuts of meat.

Spice rubs are one way to give your steak a range of delicious savory flavors, especially when you don't have time to wait on a marinade. Unfortunately, they also come with a couple of complications. Not only can the spices burn before the steak reaches the internal temperature you're going for, but they often stick to the grill or pan instead of the steak, lessening their impact. This is where mayo comes in to save the day: It acts as a binder to adhere those flavorful spices to the steak. Shocking as it might be, it's definitely worth trying out this simple trick the next time you plan to slap a steak onto the grill.