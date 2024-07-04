The Immediate Steps To Take If Your Ribs Don't Come Out Tender

So, you're pulling your ribs off the grill or out of the smoker, and they seem to have dried out and have become tough instead of succulent and tender. The first thing you'll want to do is turn on your oven. Keep it at a low temperature — around 300 degrees Fahrenheit — while you prep your ribs.

The idea is to reintroduce moisture while breaking down some of the structure that's making the meat tough. You can do that with the help of some sauce and apple cider vinegar, and it's the vinegar that's key here. Vinegar contains acetic acid, which is produced during fermentation, and it's responsible for that distinctive vinegar smell. When applied to meat, it changes the structure of the meat fibers and acts as a tenderizing agent. (Vinegar is pretty amazing: Handy hacks for vinegar include using it for everything from tenderizing and marinating meat to reviving soggy produce.)

Mix the sauce and vinegar at a ratio of about half and half, then slather it on. The sauce will help keep the vinegar on the meat when you wrap your ribs in foil and let them steam in the warm oven for around an hour. The temperature will be low enough that they won't overcook, but the vinegar will work some serious magic to restore tenderness to those ribs.