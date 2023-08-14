The Absolute Best Way To Reheat Those Leftover Ribs

The last thing you want to do is heat the ribs too much. That's why you should cook them low and slow; avoid a high-temperature oven and opt for 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Take them out of the refrigerator and let them approach room temperature for about 30 minutes (as long as they didn't previously sit out for more than two hours).

Then, don't just throw them onto a baking sheet and call it day. Make sure to cover them; otherwise, even the 250-degree heat could be enough to dry them out. Once they're in there, cook them until they're hot, but not a minute longer. Somewhere around 130 should be hot enough that they feel like they were just cooked, but not so hot that the tenderness of the meat gets altered.

Something to consider before even cooking the ribs the first time: set some sauce aside for when you reheat. The barbecue sauce is not only going to add more flavor but will also act as an extra layer of protection to make sure the ribs don't dry out — apply it before you reheat the ribs.