The Absolute Best Way To Store Ice Wine

Ice wine is a special variety of wine that's made from grapes that are harvested in the middle of winter when the fruit is frozen over. This makes it a sweet dessert wine, perfect for enjoying after a savory meal. But, when you're not drinking it, you've got to store it somewhere.

Erin Henderson, certified sommelier and founder of the wine events company, The Wine Sisters (@the_wine_sisters on Instagram), spoke with Daily Meal in an exclusive interview to give a few insights on how to properly store your ice wine. She explains that the position you keep the wine in matters: "If you can store an unopened bottle on its side, in a wine fridge or a cool, dark basement, that's perfect. A closed bottle in the right conditions will last forever."

The way you store your wine can also have an impact on how the wine tastes when it's served. Henderson, who can be found at @itserinhenderson on Instagram and erinhenderson on Substack, provided tips on serving your ice wine, such as chilling it to the right temperature and not letting it get too warm. That way, you get the full spectrum of flavors and tasting notes when sipping on your drink.