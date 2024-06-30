What Is Rotgut Whiskey And Why Is It Called That?

It's no secret that many types of liquor can be an acquired taste for most people. This is especially true of whiskey, which can be a bit bracing for the uninitiated. Whiskey can be even more challenging to the palate when it's of the rotgut variety, which is a term that describes whiskey and other liquors that are very low-quality. While it's not clear when the phrase originated, the first recorded use of rotgut occurred in 1632 and is attributed to English playwright Peter Hausted.

As for what rotgut means, the combination of the words rot and gut points to a liquor, in this case whiskey, that is likely to be rough on your stomach (or gut, as it were). While there's just five categories of whiskey, a whopping 739 distilleries exist in the U.S. alone. And for every beloved brand like WhistlePig and Crown Royal, there are numerous whiskey brands that sit firmly in the category of rotgut.