What Is Rotgut Whiskey And Why Is It Called That?
It's no secret that many types of liquor can be an acquired taste for most people. This is especially true of whiskey, which can be a bit bracing for the uninitiated. Whiskey can be even more challenging to the palate when it's of the rotgut variety, which is a term that describes whiskey and other liquors that are very low-quality. While it's not clear when the phrase originated, the first recorded use of rotgut occurred in 1632 and is attributed to English playwright Peter Hausted.
As for what rotgut means, the combination of the words rot and gut points to a liquor, in this case whiskey, that is likely to be rough on your stomach (or gut, as it were). While there's just five categories of whiskey, a whopping 739 distilleries exist in the U.S. alone. And for every beloved brand like WhistlePig and Crown Royal, there are numerous whiskey brands that sit firmly in the category of rotgut.
What's the difference between good and bad whiskey?
When it comes to surveying the best type of whiskey, opinions naturally vary according to preference. However, there are some characteristics that can indicate a whiskey's level of quality. For instance, an overwhelming odor of alcohol usually means an inferior brand. Conversely, a good whiskey will feature a nice balance of different scents, such as hints of wood and spice. The flavor of the liquor should also strike a pleasing balance, which can vary according to the type of whiskey you're enjoying. With lackluster brands, a single flavor will typically take center stage.
Aging is another factor to consider when assessing the quality of whiskey. Whiskey is aged in oak barrels, which release distinct flavor notes over time. When done correctly, the liquor will assume a woody profile and greater flavor complexity, but extended aging can create a less palatable flavor. Water quality is also important when it comes to whiskey, as water with a high concentration of minerals can impart unwanted salinity into the liquor.
Is it possible to save low quality whiskey?
If you don't luck out and end up with one of the smoothest whiskeys for drinking straight, you might be tempted to pitch an inferior bottle. Instead, try combining the liquor with other ingredients to make it a bit more tolerable. Amaretto pairs nicely with whiskey, as it features an almondy sweetness punctuated by a tinge of bitter flavors. The flavor of this liqueur can be a bit commanding, so only use half as much amaretto as whiskey in this quick cocktail. If you want to use up a lot of the bottle at once, you can also incorporate the offending liquor into whiskey sour sangria featuring wine, sparkling water, and other ingredients.
You might even consider incorporating your rotgut whiskey into a recipe. It makes a great base for a sauce that can be used on hearty foods like ribs, steak, and potatoes. Additions like garlic, dates, and rosemary add complexity to the sauce and help elevate the taste of the whiskey. The liquor can also be used to create a sweet treat, such as this whiskey-infused chocolate covered cherries recipe. Not all brands of whiskey can be winners, but it's nice to have a plan for rotgut should you be saddled with a lackluster bottle.