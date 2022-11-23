What Is The Best Type Of Whiskey? - Exclusive Survey

The grand world of whiskey can be a truly intimidating one to explore. There are so many great expressions of this distilled spirit on the market that it can be hard to keep track of them all. Part of the reason for this great variety no doubt relates back to the drink's long history.

According to The Scotch Whisky Experience, the earliest recorded mentions of whisky come from Scotland around the 1500s. Whiskey, or "aquavitae" as it was often called then, was so integral to the Scottish culture at the time that it was often included in rent payments. From Scotland though the drink would travel. The Distilled Spirits Council reports that this practice of whiskey-making would later spread to the colonies in the Americas as more Scots-Irish came to settle there. Dekanta says that Scottish inspiration would once again strike in Japan where brands like Suntory would produce their first whiskeys as well.

As whiskey traveled it took on its own influences and became an expression of each place that it settled. This created a massive variety of whiskeys that can help an experienced bartender (or home bartender) to spice up a whiskey sour, or just craft a standard old fashioned cocktail recipe.

We wanted to know what readers considered the best type of whiskey, so Daily Meal surveyed 626 of them to find out which of these spirits stands above the rest.