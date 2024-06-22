Give Bread Pudding A Chocolatey Twist With One Easy Ingredient

They say necessity is the mother of invention, and perhaps bread pudding is one of the best culinary examples of this idea. Home cooks with stale or leftover bread needed a way to continue to enjoy these carbs past their prime, and this deliciously inventive dessert provided the way.

In that same spirit, many have continued to get creative with this preparation, adding twists and flavors based on diverse inspirations. While classic recipes are already packed with delicious elements (often cinnamon and vanilla, dried fruit like raisins and cranberries, and, at times, even booze), part of what makes bread pudding so wonderful isn't just its ability to repurpose ingredients, but that it's also an ideal blank canvas for experimentation.

That's good news for chocoholics — because even a bread pudding purist may feel there's something missing from this sweet favorite — and that's chocolate. Fortunately, there's a simple and creative way to include this beloved flavor in a traditional bread pudding recipe. By incorporating powdered hot cocoa mix, you can satisfy any chocoholic's craving, and open a world of bread pudding possibilities.