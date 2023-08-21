Pillsbury Banana Bread Batter Review: We Turned A Tube Of Batter Into A Loaf Of Bread

It would be hard to imagine a world without Pillsbury in it. The brand has brought families together to make memories through food since its first flour mills were erected along the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1869. Today it boasts a catalog of 15,000 recipes and is considered one of the top 25 brands millennials are the most fond of.

The team of experts tasked with developing new products for Pillsbury has introduced a new concept — a ready-to-bake Banana Bread Batter. This no-mix batter comes in an easy-to-use tube that you just cut, squeeze, and bake. It is produced using real bananas and designed to deliver fresh, delectable bread to your table in just over an hour.

We had the opportunity to sample this new invention, which seemed almost too good to be true. Baking from scratch can be tedious, time-consuming, and messy. The notion that you could squeeze batter from a tube without even dirtying a bowl was intriguing. As avid banana bread bakers, we figured we were ideally suited for this task. We evaluated every aspect of this product, including ease of baking, quality, aroma, texture, and taste. While we still maintain that made-from-scratch is best, as far as store-bought banana bread is concerned, this was quite an impressive product.