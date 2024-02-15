Upgrade Canned Cinnamon Rolls With A Quick Press In The Waffle Iron

Making cinnamon rolls from scratch often involves significant time and effort. They require kneading, rolling, and proofing even before they reach the oven, and homemade waffles can be just as time-consuming. Even if you use waffle mix, you still have to cook each waffle one by one. If you want to make a quick morning meal or last-minute brunch, you may think that both these options are out of the question, but canned cinnamon rolls offer the perfect solution.

However, let's be honest, canned cinnamon rolls aren't exactly known for being high quality. Compared to the homemade kind, there's no denying they're subpar in taste and texture but that's technically only the case if you follow the directions on the label. With a simple tweak, you can transform them into something better. All you need to do is stick your canned cinnamon rolls in a waffle iron and you'll be left with a delicious breakfast pastry that requires no prep and minimal effort.