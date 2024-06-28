This Simple Mistake Is Ruining Your Green Onions

Too much water will certainly ruin your green onions, but on the other hand, nobody likes a dry vegetable, so it's all about finding a delicate balance. When you wash your green onions before storing them, you essentially prepare them for cooking and then delay all your work — this means your onions will spoil more quickly because you've taken away all their outer defenses and filled them with water. However, this doesn't mean you should just chuck your scallions straight into the fridge right after buying them — that's another one of the mistakes you might be making with your onions.

Scallions are often sold in bunches, and when shopping for them, it's best to look for the bunches that look more under-ripe, meaning they're less wilted and have the lightest green leaves. Before storing them, remove the rubber band that holds them together — which actually can trap moisture — and lay the scallions out on a dry paper towel without washing them beforehand. Roll the paper towel up loosely so the green onions form a bundle, then store the whole bundle in a tightly sealed, air-compressed plastic bag. The dry paper towels will keep your scallions from molding, but sealing them in the plastic bag will trap the existing moisture, creating a perfectly balanced environment. Once you've sealed them in the plastic bag, you can keep them fresh in the fridge for up to three weeks if saving them for a later recipe.