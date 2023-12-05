Is It Safe To Eat Sprouted Onions?

The thing about onions is that when they've truly gone bad, you're going to know. An onion that is completely past its prime is a much different beast than one that's simply sprouted. With a foul smell and a texture that may be dark and soft in some spots, or completely mushy and falling apart, there's no way to mistake a rotten onion for one that's still good. So if your sprouted onion otherwise appears normal, doesn't smell off, and feels hard and solid all around, it's not rotten.

A sprouted onion is still perfectly edible, as sprouting is a natural part of the onion's aging process. And unlike a lot foods, when onions get a bit old, their texture won't be affected. A sprouted onion will usually have the same mouthfeel as a totally fresh one. However, the flavor will be a bit different, becoming much more bitter and significantly less sweet, since the onion uses the sugar stored in its cells to create the sprout. This flavor shift can be unpleasant for some people, but doesn't render the onion unusable.

The other important thing to note is you should still use it as soon as possible, because while a sprouted onion isn't yet bad, it's a lot closer to it than a newer one. Sprouting is the first part of the process where onions become soft, then rancid, so use that onion before you use any others.