Here's Why You Won't Find Any Magazines At An Aldi Checkout Line

Going to Aldi isn't just going to the grocery store; it's a downright adventure. Its Special Buys change regularly, and — depending on where you live — you might be able to pick up anything from a walk-in greenhouse to an actual, honest-to-gosh hot tub. That's enough to make anyone forget to buy actual groceries, and honestly, that'd be understandable. (Fortunately, you can get the scoop on Aldi's weekly deals by checking out its website.)

There are, however, some things that you won't find at Aldi, and in some cases, those are familiar sights in most other grocery stores. We're specifically talking about magazines and newspapers, otherwise known as the way to pass the time while you're standing in line. You know, the magazines that you almost certainly put back without buying?

That's not to say that Aldi didn't try, and it was fairly recently that it did have print media in some of its U.K. stores. One run lasted about four years when the company announced it would be pulling its magazines and newspapers, and although it's unclear exactly what happened, we can make some educated guesses.