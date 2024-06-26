How The Ingredients In Chicken Soup Can Impact Your Wine Pairing

It's common knowledge that pairing the right wine with the right food in such a way that they complement each other is one of the most important parts of choosing the right adult grape beverage. While there's tons of info on what wine to pair with steak or fish, how about something a little homier? What's the right wine to pair, for example, with a nice chicken soup?

As it happens, this is a subject on which sommeliers have put in some thought. Catherine Fallis, master sommelier and author of "Ten Grapes to Know: The Ten and Done Wine Guide," shared her thoughts with Daily Meal. According to Fallis, the ingredients that determine which wines work best go well beyond the chicken itself, and different chicken-based soups have their own perfect pairings. A hearty chicken noodle, a creamy chicken soup, or a rich Tom Kha Gai all have different wines to recommend alongside them.