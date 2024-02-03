The Reason Light Canned Coconut Milk Isn't Worth The Buy

Coconut milk is a liquid extracted from the flesh of coconuts and may contain a small amount of added water, sugar, and additives. The light version is produced from the bottom part of centrifuged coconut milk, but it may also consist of regular coconut milk diluted with water. In either case, it's much thinner and lower in fat than regular coconut milk due to its high water content. However, water doesn't contain any protein, carbs, or fats. Therefore, diluting a food product with water will diminish its nutritional value. For reference, a cup of full-fat raw, unsweetened coconut milk typically has around 4.6 grams of protein, 6.4 grams of carbs, and 48 grams of fat, plus large doses of iron, calcium, potassium, copper, and other key nutrients. By comparison, light coconut milk provides 0 grams of protein, 3 grams of carbs, and 15 grams of fat (though this can vary, depending on the brand). It contains no iron or calcium, and, therefore, it's generally less nutritious.

Though it has less nutritional value, canned light coconut milk can be a good choice if you want to limit saturated fat. According to the AHA, saturated fat should account for no more than 5% to 6% of our daily calorie intake. Each gram of fat provides 9 calories, meaning we should consume about 13 grams of saturated fat per day on a 2,000-calorie diet. From this perspective, light coconut milk would be a better choice than the full-fat version.