Give Your Guacamole A Texture Upgrade With Some Chickpeas

Fresh classic guacamole is a delicious dip that provides both a definitive punch of flavor and a creamy, irresistible element to any snack platter. Made from avocados, lime juice, garlic, and various spices, this Mexican dip is a great accompaniment to your favorite chips, crackers, or raw veggies. Guacamole is also used as a convenient spread or side to round out more complete meals. For those who can't get enough of guacamole's distinct taste, there are ways to transform this flavorful dip into a heartier, more filling snack. If you want guacamole to become the central component of your next fully-fledged meal, bulk up the standard ingredients with extra protein. Surprisingly, you can easily add more nutrition and texture to your next homemade batch of guacamole with chickpeas.

According to Healthline, chickpeas (or garbanzo beans) are packed with essential vitamins and minerals such as folate, manganese, and copper. As far as taste, chickpeas have a thick and creamy texture that blends perfectly with soft avocados. Their nutty, earthy notes meld beautifully with all other ingredients in your favorite guacamole recipe. Not only do chickpeas give this dip an added boost of nutrition, but they're guaranteed to keep you full. And you can upgrade guacamole with these nutritious legumes in more ways than one.