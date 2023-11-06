The Cooking Hack That Totally Upgrades Basic Guacamole

Naturally, you're going to want to cut the avocados in half and remove the seeds before you put them on the grill. A little side note — if you've been using the knife to take the seeds out, save yourself the accident waiting to happen and just give it a little push from the skin side. The seed will pop right out without the mess or the danger. Next, simply place the avocados flesh side down and let the flames do their job. They'll be done in a matter of minutes.

As for the garlic, you can either wrap a few cloves in foil so they don't fall through the grates, or you can just grill up the entire clove. You won't need a whole clove, of course, but you can always save whatever doesn't get used in the smoky guacamole for another recipe — although grilled garlic cloves are so smooth and tasty you might find that you've snacked on them all before they get a chance to go in another dish. Never mind the garlic breath, they're totally worth it.

Not only will grilling the avocado give your guacamole a way creamier texture, but doing the same with the garlic and onion will cause a bit of caramelization. That sweetness will help transform the dip into a whole new experience. Overall, the flavor profile that's achieved from cooking your guacamole ingredients will be beyond elevated.