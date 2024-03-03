The Origin Story Of 7Up Is Likely Different Than You'd Think

In American cuisine, there are several different foods and drinks once purported to have medicinal effects. Salisbury steak may be best known these days as a TV dinner option, but it was actually invented as a way to get Union soldiers to eat more protein during the Civil War. Coca-Cola, which famously contained coca leaf extract (the same plant used to make cocaine), was initially marketed as a morphine-free analgesic alternative. A less well-known story, though, is the (supposedly) medicinal origin of the lemon-lime soda, 7 Up.

When it was first released in 1929, the soft drink was called "Bib-Label Lithiated Lemon-Lime Soda" (catchy, we know). The word "lithiated" referred to the inclusion of lithium citrate, a naturally-occurring chemical compound that was and commonly still is prescribed as a mood stabilizer, particularly for people with bipolar disorder. Lithium was removed from the soda after 1948, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned it as an ingredient in beer and soft drinks. But for about 20 years, the sugary drink included the mood-balancing pharmaceutical. And while there's really no way to know for sure today, the psychiatric effects may well have been what helped the drink gain a foothold in the American soft drink lineup.