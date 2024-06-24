The Unexpected Sweetener You Never Thought To Add To Hummus

When you're after a tasty and versatile dip, hummus is one option that's sure to be a crowd-pleaser. It has a tangy flavor and works well with everything from fresh veggies to crackers and chips. Plus, half the fun of hummus is that you can mix in other flavors to the dip to enhance its taste.

One such ingredient to mix in is honey. Now, hummus typically contains very little sugar or none at all, but that's not to say that adding a dab of honey isn't a good idea. In fact, adding hot honey can help to balance out some of the tangy, sour notes of the dip, creating a more balanced spread. You don't need much honey to pull off this trick, either. Just three tablespoons or so added to your favorite hummus recipe should get you the flavor you're going for without turning your dip into a dessert. You can always add more or less, adjusting to your personal preferences to create the perfect balance of flavors.