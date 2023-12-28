Whipped Honey Is The One-Ingredient Topping That's Almost Too Easy To Make

Whether you are looking for an easy homemade gift idea or just a nice little treat for yourself, making whipped honey is a super simple process that offers dramatic results. You need only two things: A mixer and some honey.

Whipped honey is simply aerated honey. The most hands-off way to accomplish this is with a stand mixer. You can use a handheld mixer, but whipping by hand is not recommended unless you've been strength training. Put honey in your mixing bowl, and using the whisk attachment, let it whip on high until the honey achieves the desired consistency. Depending on how much honey you put in your mixer bowl, it could take anywhere from 10 minutes to 25 minutes for a lot of honey. Beware of burning out your stand mixer motor; don't just walk away from a home mixer that's running for an extended period.

When it is light and frothy, you have whipped honey to spread or drizzle on whatever your sweet tooth desires. Social media creator Katie Lee Wilken likes to whip honey to decrystallize it rather than going through the decrystallizing process and says it stays for a few months. Whenever it loses its aeration, she just whips it up again. Crystallized honey is perfectly fine to eat; it's just harder to work with. Whipping it will make a luxurious jar out of something that has gotten frustratingly solid.